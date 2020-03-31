e-paper
Oppo files patent for a new smart band design

The patent application detailed the smart band to feature a small screen that can display time, and can also display notifications from mobile phones and steps counter.

tech Updated: Mar 31, 2020 08:48 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Beijing
The patent didn’t reveal any detail as regards the internal hardware and functions of the device.
The patent didn't reveal any detail as regards the internal hardware and functions of the device.
         

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has reportedly filed a new patent application in China for a wearable device. The patent is specifically for a new smart band.

The patent application detailed the smart band to feature a small screen that can display time, and can also display notifications from mobile phones, steps counter, reports news portal GizmoChina.

The design also reveals a metal ring which surrounds the outside of the pebble-shaped device.

Meanwhile, the patent didn’t reveal any detail as regards the internal hardware and functions of the device.

Earlier this month, Oppo launched its first smartwatch.

It comes in two sizes -- 41mm and 46mm -- and is based on a custom version of ColorOS, tailored for smartwatches and based on Google’s Wear OS.

The watch features an AMOLED display and supports the proprietary Watch VOOC Flash Charge fast charging technology.

