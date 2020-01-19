Oppo Find X2 display features leaked ahead of the official launch

tech

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 10:46 IST

Oppo has already confirmed a Find X successor is on its way. Expected to launch in the first quarter of the year, important details of the phone have leaked online.

According to a new leak, Oppo Find X2 will sport a 6.5-inch curved OLED display with 3168 x 1440 pixel resolution. The smartphone is said to come with 120Hz refresh rate, a big improvement over the current 90Hz display on some phones.

Oppo Find X2 will allow users to choose between different refresh rates. For instance, user can select FHD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate or QHD+ resolution with 60Hz refresh rate. Users are likely to get more personlisation options, the leak added.

It is worth noting that a lot of phones in 2020 are going to offer faster screen refresh rate. Samsung Galaxy S20 is expected to come with 120Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi’s recent Redmi K30 also comes with the same display capacity.

As far as Find X2 goes, Oppo’s next smartphone is rumoured to come with 5G support and run on Qualcomm’s flagship chip Snapdragon 865. The phone is also confirmed to feature a new Sony image sensor that is likely to improve the camera performance.

Oppo had launched Find X in India in July 2018. Launched at Rs 59,990, the phone came with a unique motorised pop-up camera embedded in the top panel. It had a 6.4-inch Ultra FullView OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Other important features of the phone included Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel dual rear cameras, and a 25-megapixel AI camera for selfies.