Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 120Hz displays launched

tech

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 17:32 IST

Oppo on Friday launched its Find X2 series with three new phones – Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro and Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition. Oppo’s new smartphones also come with 5G support and punch-hole displays.

Oppo Find X2 series will be available first in Western European markets starting from early May. Oppo Find X2 is priced at 999 Euros (Rs 83,800 approx), while the Find X2 Pro carries a price tag of 1,199 Euros (Rs 1,00,523 approx). Oppo Find X2 comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. On the ‘Pro’ version, you get 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro share similar specifications and features except for a few differences.

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro specifications

Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 6. Both phones are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipset and run ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10.1 out-of-the-box.

On the Oppo Find X2, there’s a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel wide angle camera, 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. For selfies, there’s a 32-megapixel front camera on the Find X2 Pro as well.

Oppo Find X2 Pro also has a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel wide angle lens, a 48-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 13-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. The smartphone packs two 2,130mAh batteries with SuperVOOC 65W fast charging.

Oppo Find X2 has two 2,100mAh batteries with SuperVOOC fast charging up to 65W as well. Both smartphones also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.