Oppo Find X2 key display features confirmed: 120Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, and more

Oppo Find X2 key display features confirmed: 120Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, and more

Oppo Find X2 is expected to launch at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona later this month. Here’s what to expect from the new phone.

tech Updated: Feb 12, 2020 18:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Oppo Find X2 is coming soon
Oppo Find X2 is coming soon
         

Oppo has confirmed its next flagship smartphone ‘Find X2’ will come with 120Hz display. The company also confirmed the smartphone will have 2K resolution, 240Hz sampling, SDR to HDR conversion, and HDR up to 1,200 nits brightness. The phone is also confirmed to have 100% DCI-P3.

Oppo Find X2 is expected to launch at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona later this month. Right now, there’s no clarity on whether the organisers of MWC 2020 GSMA will go ahead with the conference. At the moment, a number of companies including Nokia and HMD Global have withdrawn their participation from the conference.

 

That said, Oppo Find X2 has made numerous unofficial appearances on the web ahead of the official launch. The phone is expected to come with slim bezels and a punch-hole camera on the front. The hole is located on the left top corner.

According to reports, Oppo Find X2 will sport a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor. The phone is also said to come with 65W SuperVooc 2.0 fast charge, 5x hybrid zoom, and 13-megapixel telephoto sensor. The phone is likely to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G support.

LeT founder Hafiz Saeed jailed for 5 years for terror financing, will challenge verdict
Retail inflation rises to 7.59% in January on costlier food items: Govt data
‘Last hope’: Delhi gangrape victim’s mother urges SC to issue death warrant
NIA files supplementary chargesheet, names Pulwama attack mastermind’s aides
IPL 2020: Royal Challenger Bangalore to change name ahead of next season?
Google Earth View has 1,000 new wallpapers that you can download for free
Ferrari shows off new SF1000 car with a touch of theatre
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
