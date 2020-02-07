Oppo Find X2 launch date revealed: 120Hz display, 65W VOOC charging expected

tech

Oppo was one of the first brands to start the sliding camera mechanism with the Oppo Find X. The company will now launch the successor to Find X at the upcoming Mobile World Congress. Oppo has a scheduled a February 22 event for the launch of Find X2 smartphone.

Oppo has sent out invites (via GSMArena) for the Find X2 launch which will take place on February 22 in Barcelona, Spain. Oppo has already confirmed some features for the Find X2. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipset and it will feature a new Sony image sensor. Oppo Find X2 is also expected to feature a 6.5-inch QHD+ curved OLED display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone could also come with support for 65W Super VOOC fast charging. This was first introduced on the Oppo Reno Ace smartphone. The new Oppo Find X2 is already looking to be a power-packed smartphone with high-end specs. Oppo had also said it will focus on resolution, refresh rate, colour accuracy and dynamic range for the Oppo Find X2.

Oppo Find X introduced the first sliding camera mechanism. It’s interesting to see how its successor will look like. The company is also launching the successor to Find X after a gap of over a year. Oppo Find X still looks modern enough with its full-screen display which is a 6.4-inch OLED screen. The smartphone also comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 8GB of RAM.

Oppo Find X sports a dual camera setup of 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors. It has a 25-megapixel camera up front for selfies with 3D scan support. More features on the Oppo Find X include a 3,730mAh battery with VOOC fast charging and Android 8.1 Oreo.