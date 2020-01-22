e-paper
Oppo Find X2 leaked images show dual 44MP front cameras

Oppo Find X2 leaked images show dual 44MP front cameras

Oppo Find X2 specs have not yet been confirmed, but it is expected to focus on photography and screen quality. Given that, Oppo could be focusing on ‘revolutionising’ the “world of selfies”.

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 20:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The Oppo Find X2 might come with dual selfie cameras on the front. (Twitter)
         

Oppo is all set to launch the Oppo Find X2 soon and as we get closer to the launch dates, there are more and more leaks popping up all over the web that is giving us a sneak peek into what the smartphone might look like.

Rumours about the first camera under the screen was eliminated by Oppo’s vice president himself, however, popular YouTuber @Mrwhosetheboss posted a picture of a smartphone that could be the Oppo Find X2 and deets here state otherwise.

Mrwhosetheboss or Arun Mani claimed that the smartphone he is seen holding in the picture has not been released yet. Twitter is pegging this to be the upcoming offering from Oppo though.

Of course, there is no confirmation that the phone actually might be the Oppo Find X2 but there are plenty of details that point towards that. The interface design looks to be in line with Oppo’s smartphones and the wallpaper also looks similar to ones we have spotted on other Oppo phones.

Maini also stated in his publication that this is the first smartphone with a 44MP front camera.

Contrary to what is expected, everything indicates that we will see fewer smartphones with full view screens in 2020. We saw a lot of phones with pop-up cameras in 2019, but this year the selfie camera might return to the screen with punch-holes or pill-shaped displays or under-screen cameras.

