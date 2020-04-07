Oppo Find X2 Lite is coming soon, key specifications leak online

tech

Oppo is working on a Lite model of its Oppo Find X2. Specifications of the upcoming smartphone, Oppo Find X2 Lite, are said to be similar to the recently launched Reno 3 Youth.

According to GSMArena via winfuture.de, Oppo Find X2 Lite houses a 6.4-inch screen with AMOLED panel. On the front it has a teardrop notch. The phone also supports in-display fingerprint sensor.

For performance, Oppo Find X2 Lite is said to rely on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor. The phone is also expected to come with 5G connectivity. The octa-core processor will be coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage. The Find X2 Lite will not support expandable storage. Oppo Find X2 Lite is said to be powered by a 4,025mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

In the camera department, the Find X2 Lite will have as many as four sensors. The camera configuration is said to feature a 48-megapixel sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it will offer a 32-megapixel camera.

In comparison, Oppo Find X2 launched in March this year. The phone has a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC and runs on Android 10.1-based ColorOS 7.1

The smartphone has three rear cameras including a 48-megapixel wide angle camera, 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. For selfies, there’s a 32-megapixel front camera.

Oppo Find X2 runs on dual 2,100mAh batteries with 65W Super Vooc fast charging. There’s also a Pro model with two 48-megapixel sensors and one 13-megapixel periscope sensor on the back. Oppo Find X2 is available for a starting price of 999 Euros (Rs 83,800 approx).