Oppo Find X2 Lite launched: Check specs and features here

tech

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 13:41 IST

After launching the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro smartphones last month, Oppo on Monday launched the ‘Lite’ version of its Find X2 series, that is, the Oppo Find X2 Lite in Portugal. Just like its elder siblings, the Find X2 Lite comes with 5G connectivity. However, the Lite version of the phone is available only in one memory variant.

Talking about the specifications, 6.4-inch OLED full HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Additionally, the smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor version 3.0 and fifth generation Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The Oppo Find X2 Lite is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor that is coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. It runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.

It comes with a vertically stacked quad-rear camera setup consisting of an 8-megapixel wide angle lens with macro lens, a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait style lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with three beauty modes and 1080 pixel video recording capabilities.

On the battery front, the Find X2 Lite sports a 4,025mAh battery with 30W charging. Oppo says that the Find X2 Lite can go from 3% to 50% in just 20 minutes.

The Oppo Find X2 Lite is available in Pearl White and Moonlight Black colour variants. Oppo hasn’t mentioned the price of the newly launched smartphone yet.