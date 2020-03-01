Oppo Find X2 Pro key specifications leaked ahead of March 6 launch

tech

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 13:54 IST

Oppo will unveil its new flagship series ‘Find X2’ on March 6. The flagship series will also feature a Pro model with superior specifications. Ahead of the official launch, key details about the ‘Oppo Find X2 Pro’ have leaked online.

According to reports, Oppo Find X2 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display. The smartphone will also be capable of 120Hz refresh rate at the highest screen resolution. The smartphone will also have three rear cameras including dual 48-megapixel sensors, and one 13-megapixel sensor which could deliver 5x optical zoom. On the front, it’s likely to have a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The front camera is housed within a punch-hole module on the front.

Other key specifications expected from Find X2 Pro are 4,260mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. It’s also said to come with IP68 water and dust resistance.

The base model, Find X2, is confirmed to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipset and a new Sony image sensor. It’s said to feature 6.5-inch QHD+ curved OLED display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Other expected features of the phone include 65W fast charging, 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, 4,065mAh battery and run on Android 10. For camera, it will reportedly offer 48-megapixels primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor.

Oppo has also confirmed it will launch a smartwatch at its March 6 event. The leaked and official renders hint that the Oppo smartwatch will have Apple Watch like design and run on Google’s Wear OS.