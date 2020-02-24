Oppo Find X2 to launch on March 6

tech

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 12:15 IST

Oppo was earlier scheduled to launch the Oppo Find X2 on February 22 on the sidelines of the MWC 2020 in Barcelona. However, cancellation of the tech fest due to Coronavirus outbreak derailed Oppo’s plans of showcasing the Find X successor. But now, a new report hints that the Oppo Find X2 may finally have a launch date.

According to a report by Playful Droid, Oppo will launch the Oppo Find X2 on March 6. The company is also expected to showcase its smartwatch on the same day. Oppo VP Brian Shen had shared a teaser of the company’s upcoming smartwatch on Twitter earlier. The teaser image shows Oppo’s smartwatch sporting an Apple Watch-like design. The Tweet by the Oppo executive also hints that the company’s upcoming smartwatch will come with 3D curved glass.

Here's another look at the forthcoming OPPO Watch. 👀 The curved screen and 3D glass will be a game changer. 🤓 pic.twitter.com/ozbl9BXNZq — Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) February 17, 2020

As far as the Oppo Find X2 is concerned, reports in the past have detailed as to what we should expect from Oppo’s next generation flagship device. As per the reports, the oppo Find X2 is likely to come with a 6.5-inches AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and Corning Gorilla 6 coating. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor that is coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage space. The upcoming smartphone is expected to sport a 4,065mAh battery and run on Android 10.

On the camera front, the Oppo Find X2 is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixels primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor. On the front, the Find X successor is likely to sport a 32-megapixel sensor. However, some reports suggest that the Oppo Find X2 will come with a dual front camera setup, consisting of a 44-megapixel sensor, that is placed in a pill-like cutout on the top left corner of the phone.

That said, Oppo hasn’t confirmed the camera details about its upcoming smartphone yet. So, we will have to wait for the launch event to say anything with certainty.