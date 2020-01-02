Oppo Find X2 with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G support set to launch in Q1 2020

tech

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 17:11 IST

Oppo garnered a lot of attention when it launched the Oppo Find X back in 2018. Its pop-up selfie camera coupled with a unique design and a glossy made it unique at the time. The company is now working on a sequel to the Find X.

Oppo’s Vice President and President of Global Marketing, Brian Shen, took to Weibo to share a teaser of the Oppo Find X2. The teaser shared by the executive doesn’t reveal much other than the fact that the device would be launched soon.

Soon after, Oppo’s CEO, Chen Mingyong, in an interview confirmed that the company would launch Oppo Find X2 in the first quarter of 2020 and that the phone be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and that it would come with 5G connectivity.

Separately, Oppo has also confirmed that Find X2 will come with a new Sony image sensor that will improve the overall performance of the phone’s micro lens.

ALSO READ: Oppo A31 images and key specs leaked through FCC certification

According to a report by XDA Developers, Oppo believes that there are big gaps in the smartphone industry in terms of resolution, refresh rate, colour accuracy and dynamic range and that the company would focus on those aspects in Find X2. These means that when Oppo Find X2 launches later this year, it would perform significantly better than its predecessor, that is, Oppo Find X, as far as these parameters are concerned.

There is no word on the specifications or pricing of the Oppo Find X2 yet. But with the phone launching in the first quarter of the year, details about it should start pouring in soon.