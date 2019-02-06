Oppo K1 with in-display fingerprint sensor launched in India: Price, specifications

Oppo on Wednesday launched a new mid-range budget smartphone in India. Oppo K1 carries a price tag of Rs 16,990 and it will be available via Flipkart starting February 12.

Oppo had launched the K1 smartphone in China last October. In China, Oppo K1 is available in two variants of 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM with 64GB storage. Oppo K1 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available in India. The smartphone also comes in two colour options of ‘Piano Black’ and ‘Astral Blue’.

Oppo K1 Flipkart offers

Oppo K1 will be available for purchase with 90% buyback value of up to Rs 15,300. Buyers can avail an additional discount of Rs 1,690 on the Oppo K1.

Oppo K1 specifications

Oppo K1 features a 6.41-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor. Oppo K1 comes with microSD support for expandable storage up to 256GB. For photography, Oppo K1 sports a 25-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It has a dual-camera setup of 16-megapixel (f/1.7) and 2-megapixel (f/2.4) AI-based sensors.

Oppo K1 is fuelled by a 3,600mAh battery, and runs Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.2 layered on top. Oppo K1 also features an in-display fingerprint sensor along with face unlock for security. In terms of design, it has a dewdrop-styled notch on its display, and a glass body with gradient colour finish. Connectivity options on the Oppo K1 include Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G VoLTE and Wi-Fi.

