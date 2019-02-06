Oppo K1 with in-screen fingerprint sensor to launch in India today: Specifications, features

Oppo will be launching a new smartphone today in India. Oppo K1 will be available exclusively via Flipkart. The launch event of Oppo K1 is scheduled to begin at 12:00pm.

Oppo has been teasing the launch of its new smartphone on Twitter revealing its design and some features. Oppo K1 has a glass body with gradient colour finish. The smartphone comes in two colour options of black and blue. It has a dewdrop-styled notch with very thin bezels.

Oppo K1 will feature an in-screen fingerprint sensor, a feature fairly common with Oppo phones. The company has revealed that Oppo K1 will sport a 25-megapixel selfie AI-based selfie camera. The smartphone is also seen with a dual-camera setup at the rear. Specifics haven’t been revealed, but Oppo K1 is said to sport dual 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras.

According to leaks, Oppo K1 is expected to come with a 6.4-inch full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and Android 8.1 Oreo OS. It could pack 4GB and 6GB of RAM with storage options up to 64GB. It is also said to be fuelled by a 3,600mAh battery with connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 09:50 IST