Oppo K3 India launch next week: Pop-up selfie camera, full specifications, and more

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is set to launch its new budget phone K3 in India following its debut in China.

The launch of the smartphone was confirmed by a dedicated teaser page on Amazon India, which indicates that it might be officially launched in India by the end of this month, news portal GSM Arena reported on Friday.

The device comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 10801 x 2340 pixels and carries an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 without any notch design on the display.

Under the hood, the smartphone is juiced by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, clubbed with an 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

The smartphone sports a dual camera setup with the combination of a 16MP + 2MP camera sensor with an LED flash. At the front, there is a 16MP camera. The phone is fuelled by a 3,765 mAh non-removable battery.

It measures 161.2×76.0×9.4mm and weighs 191 grams. The phone gets WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, USB Type-C and GPS + GLONASS for connectivity.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 18:37 IST