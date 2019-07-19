Oppo K3 with pop-up selfie camera launched in India: Price, specifications

tech

Oppo on Friday launched a new smartphone in India. Oppo K3 comes with a pop-up selfie camera, gaming-focused features and VOOC charging. Oppo K3 was made official in China earlier this May.

Oppo K3 will be available starting July 23 exclusively via Amazon India. Oppo K3 base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 16,990. Oppo K3 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will retail at Rs 19,990. Oppo K3 launch offers include Rs 1,000 discount for Axis Bank customers, Rs 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback, and Reliance Jio benefits up to Rs 7,050.

Oppo K3 specifications

Oppo K3 features a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and DC dimming. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage. It also offers a microSD card for storage expansion.

Oppo K3 comes with GameBoost 2.0 for enhanced gaming performance. Oppo says there’s 44.1% lower chance of lag on PUBG Mobile with the Oppo K3. This feature will also boost general touch performance. Oppo K2 is also equipped with Dolby Atmos for surround sound experience.

For photography, Oppo K3 sports a dual-camera setup of 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. It has a 16-megapixel pop-up camera for selfies. The smartphone features ‘Ultra Night Mode 2.0’ for low-light photography.

Oppo K3 is fuelled by a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging. On the software front, Oppo K3 runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie.

