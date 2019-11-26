Oppo launches ColorOS 7 in India: Top features, roll-out timeline and more

tech

Oppo on Tuesday launched its Android-based latest custom OS version in India. ColorOS 7 comes with new customization features, UI changes and localized features for users in India. The phased roll-out for ColorOS 7 begins today first with the Oppo Reno series and Find, F, K, and A series to follow soon.

With ColorOS 7, Oppo has integrated Digilocker service which was introduced by the government of India in 2015. On ColorOS 7, this feature will be available as DocVault and it will allow users to store their documents online. Digilocker already has 45 million users across the country. ColorOS 7 also revamps the user interface with a more minimalist design. Users can now customize icons in terms of shape and size and font.

Oppo has also introduced system-wide dark mode with ColorOS 7. The company has also introduced a new weather-adaptive alarm which adjusts the sounds according to the weather conditions. There’s a new array of wallpapers for users to choose from. The new wallpapers are localized too featuring Indian monuments and such. Oppo also promises better haptic feedback with the new ColorOS 7. Users will see more UI changes with new animations for charging, weather and deleting apps.

In terms of performance, apps will now open and start faster with ColorOS 7. RAM utilization is also increased by 40%, while system response gains traction by 30%. Gaming also gets a boost with touch responses and frame rates optimised on ColorOS 7. Oppo says it has improved touch responses by 21.6% and frame rate by 37%.