e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Oppo launches its first smartwatch which looks exactly like the Apple Watch

Oppo launches its first smartwatch which looks exactly like the Apple Watch

Oppo’s first smartwatch looks like an Apple Watch clone but with a cheaper price tag.

tech Updated: Mar 06, 2020 19:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Oppo smartwatch comes in 41mm and 46mm sizes.
Oppo smartwatch comes in 41mm and 46mm sizes.(Oppo)
         

Oppo launched its Find X2 smartphone series earlier today. Oppo’s first smartwatch also made its debut alongside the new phones. As seen earlier in teasers, Oppo’s smartwatch looks like an Apple Watch clone and it’s also called the ‘Oppo Watch’.

The display on the Oppo Watch looks exactly like the Apple Watch and would most likely mistake it for one. The only difference is the rotating crown which is replaced two side buttons on the Oppo Watch. It also doesn’t come with ECG which is the standout feature on the Apple Watch Series 5.

In terms of specifications, Oppo Watch features a 1.6-inch AMOLED display. The smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2500 chipset. It packs 1GB of RAM and 8GB of built-in storage. The smartwatch has LTE support via an eSIM and it supports NFC as well.

The Oppo Watch also has the usual health features like heart rate sensors, exercise modes, menstrual cycles and sleep monitoring. It packs a 430mAh battery with VOOC flash charge support. On the software front, it runs ColorOS Watch.

Oppo Watch comes in two sizes of 41mm and 46mm and a stainless steel edition as well. In China, Oppo Watch 46mm is priced at CNY 1,999 (Rs 21,400 approx) and in two colours of black and rose gold. The Oppo Watch 41mm carries a price tag of CNY 1,499 (Rs 16,100 approx) and it comes in three colour options of black, white and pink. The stainless steel edition of Oppo Watch is the most premium with a price tag of CNY 2,499 (Rs 26,800 approx).

tags
top news
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
Yes Bank crisis: RBI announces a bail-out scheme, invites suggestions
Yes Bank crisis: RBI announces a bail-out scheme, invites suggestions
Delhi gang rape convict wants to file a new appeal, says lawyer mislead him
Delhi gang rape convict wants to file a new appeal, says lawyer mislead him
Yes Bank withdrawal cap: Airtel Payments Bank, PhonePe & CRED clear the air
Yes Bank withdrawal cap: Airtel Payments Bank, PhonePe & CRED clear the air
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
How India has failed its riot victims. Twice over, writes Barkha Dutt
How India has failed its riot victims. Twice over, writes Barkha Dutt
Honda WR-V pre-launch bookings now open at ₹21,000
Honda WR-V pre-launch bookings now open at ₹21,000
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech