Oppo launches its first smartwatch which looks exactly like the Apple Watch

tech

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 19:17 IST

Oppo launched its Find X2 smartphone series earlier today. Oppo’s first smartwatch also made its debut alongside the new phones. As seen earlier in teasers, Oppo’s smartwatch looks like an Apple Watch clone and it’s also called the ‘Oppo Watch’.

The display on the Oppo Watch looks exactly like the Apple Watch and would most likely mistake it for one. The only difference is the rotating crown which is replaced two side buttons on the Oppo Watch. It also doesn’t come with ECG which is the standout feature on the Apple Watch Series 5.

In terms of specifications, Oppo Watch features a 1.6-inch AMOLED display. The smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2500 chipset. It packs 1GB of RAM and 8GB of built-in storage. The smartwatch has LTE support via an eSIM and it supports NFC as well.

The Oppo Watch also has the usual health features like heart rate sensors, exercise modes, menstrual cycles and sleep monitoring. It packs a 430mAh battery with VOOC flash charge support. On the software front, it runs ColorOS Watch.

Oppo Watch comes in two sizes of 41mm and 46mm and a stainless steel edition as well. In China, Oppo Watch 46mm is priced at CNY 1,999 (Rs 21,400 approx) and in two colours of black and rose gold. The Oppo Watch 41mm carries a price tag of CNY 1,499 (Rs 16,100 approx) and it comes in three colour options of black, white and pink. The stainless steel edition of Oppo Watch is the most premium with a price tag of CNY 2,499 (Rs 26,800 approx).