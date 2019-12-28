Oppo launches Oppo Enco Free truly wireless earbuds: Here are all the details

tech

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 18:25 IST

At the launch of the Oppo Reno 3 and the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, the company also announced the Oppo Enco Free – the truly wireless earbuds that come with 13.4mm drivers and a dynamic bass promise.

The Enco Free has a frequency range of 16Hz to 20Hz and Oppo claims that it comes with an FPC positioning system paired with a dual magnetic circuit and an aluminium-magnesium and titanium composite diaphragm to deliver detailed, superior audio quality

Oppo Enco Free sports a half in-ear design and comes with silicon tips in three different sizes for a better fit. They are IPX4 certified, which basically means that users can wear them working out without having to worry about sweating and ruining them.

The earbuds have dual microphones with AI for better call quality and noise reduction and have touch controls for volume and music.

The Oppo Enco Free comes with wearing detection sensor that automatically pauses the audio when the headset is removed and it connects with the phone when a user opens the case.

The Enco Free can connect to both Android and iOS devices and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support. It also comes with an infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection. These truly wireless earphones have 120ms low-latency. Each headset weighs 4.6 grams and the case weighs 48.2 grams.

The earbuds pack a 31mAh battery that promises to offer 25 hours of battery life with the case and 5 hours standalone. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and the company says that it can charge the case in 110 minutes and the earbuds in 70 minutes.

The Enco Free comes in Black, White and Pink options and is priced at CNY 699 (Rs 7,100 approx). The product will go on sale in China starting December 31, we don’t know when it is coming to India yet.