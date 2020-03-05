e-paper
OPPO makes India’s first 5G WhatsApp call

The R&D centre carried out the WhatsApp video call displaying 5G band and speed, demonstrating fast movie downloads and Cloud gaming features.

tech Updated: Mar 05, 2020 08:42 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Hyderabad
Hyderabad
The 5G WhatsApp video call was made at Oppo’s R&D centre in Hyderabad.
The 5G WhatsApp video call was made at Oppo’s R&D centre in Hyderabad.(REUTERS)
         

OPPO on Wednesday claimed they have successfully conducted the first 5G WhatsApp video call at its R&D centre in Hyderabad.

The R&D centre carried out the WhatsApp video call displaying 5G band and speed, demonstrating fast movie downloads and Cloud gaming features.

“The 5G WhatsApp video calling tests which we have conducted at our R&D centre in Hyderabad has further strengthened our vision to be future ready for 5G rollout,” said Tasleem Arif, Vice President, R&D, OPPO India.

“The success of these tests also validates OPPO’s adherence towards bringing technology to empower and simplify the lives of the consumers,” he added.

OPPO’s FindX2 -- the brand’s 5G-enabled flagship -- will soon make its global debut and would arrive in India later.

OPPO has six research institutes and four R&D centres worldwide, as well as an International Design Center in London.

The recently opened R&D centre in Hyderabad is playing a pivotal role in the development of 5G technologies, said the company.

For OPPO, India has been a very strategic market. There is an ongoing investment of Rs 2,200 crore in the country and the company is currently manufacturing 50 million smartphones in a year at its Greater Noida factory.

The company this week launched Reno3 Pro with world’s first 44-megapixel +2-megapixel dual punch-hole front camera for high-quality selfies in India, starting from Rs 29,990. The 8GB+128GB variant will cost Rs 29,990 while 8GB+256GB model will come for Rs 32,990.

