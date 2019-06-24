Oppo previews its upcoming under-display camera phone, to launch on June 26

Oppo earlier this month gave a sneak peek at its upcoming phone that features an under-display camera. Unlike the punch-hole cameras or notches, the concept phone had no special cut out for front-facing camera. Now, Oppo has confirmed it will officially showcase the notch-free phone at MWC Shanghai on June 26.

Ahead of the official launch, Oppo has posted a teaser video on its YouTube channel. The 15-second video shows the evolution of full-screen displays, starting from 16:9 screens to fin-like pop-up panel as seen on the recent Oppo Reno 10x. The video also shows the phone with an in-display camera.

Oppo is not alone in its endeavours to build an in-display camera. Samsung has long been rumoured to be working on a similar solution while Xiaomi has also showcased an in-display camera solution. The new camera setup allows brands to offer higher screen-to-body ratio without including permanently distracting notch or a punch-hole.

For those seeking the perfect, notchless smartphone screen experience – prepare to be amazed. 📲



You are taking a very first look at our under-display selfie camera technology. RT! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FrqB6RiJaY — OPPO (@oppo) June 3, 2019

Oppo is expected to commercially launch the phone later this year or early next year. The company VP Brian Shen has cautioned that the solution is still in its early stages and is far from perfection.

“At this stage, it’s difficult for under-display cameras to match the same results as normal cameras, there’s bound to be some loss in optical quality. But, no new technology jumps to perfection right away,” he said in Weibo post.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 12:16 IST