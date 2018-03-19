Oppo R15 is the latest Android phone to copy iPhone X’s notch display: Specifications, features

Oppo on Monday launched two new smartphones in China – R15 and R15 Dream Mirror Edition (DME). Both smartphones feature Apple iPhone X-like notch display design. Oppo R15 is priced at CNY 2,999 (Rs 30,830 approximately), while the DME will retail at CNY 3,299 (Rs 34,000 approximately).

The smartphones will be available in China starting April 1. There isn’t any information on a global launch as yet.

Oppo is the latest to join the series of Android smartphone brands incorporating the iPhone X-like notch display.

Oppo R15 and R15 DME both look quite identical to the iPhone X with the cutout on top of the display. The smartphones also feature an OLED panel like the iPhone X but on a bigger 6.28 full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Apple’s iPhone X, on the other hand has a smaller 5.8-inch Super Retina display.

The rear design however differs as the dual-camera setup on the Oppo R15 series is horizontally placed as opposed to the vertical sensors on iPhone X.

In terms of specifications, the R15 smartphones differ in some areas of hardware and optics. Here’s a detailed look at the Oppo R15 and R15 DME.

Oppo R15 specifications

Oppo R15 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 quad-core processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. For photography, Oppo R15 sports a combination of 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. Up front, it houses a 20-megapixel camera for selfies.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It is fueled by a 3,450mAh battery along with support for VOOC fast charging. On the software front, it runs on ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition specifications

Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 quad-core processor under its hood. It has the same memory specifics with 6GB of RAM plus 128GB of RAM. It however comes with a slightly smaller 3,400mAh battery along with support for VOOC fast charging.

In the photography department, Oppo R15 DME also has a dual-camera setup of 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors with f/1.7 aperture. For selfies, the smartphone offers a 20-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture. Its connectivity and software feature remains the same, but this edition comes with support for Bluetooth 5.0.