Oppo R17 Pro with SuperVOOC flash charge launched in India

Oppo on Tuesday launched its new R17 Pro smartphone in India. Oppo R17 Pro is priced at Rs 45,990.

Oppo’s new smartphone features the company’s ‘SuperVOOC Flash Charge’ technology claimed to reach 40% charge in just 10 minutes. The smartphone is fuelled by a small 1,850mAh battery. In terms of design, Oppo R17 Pro looks much like the OnePlus 6T. It has a ‘waterdrop’ notch on display and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone has a glass back in two colour options of ‘Radiant Mist’ and Emerald Green’.

Oppo R17 Pro comes in two colour options of ‘Radiant Mist’ and ‘Emerald Green’. (HT Photo)

Oppo R17 Pro specifications

Oppo R17 Pro features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. It offers 128GB of in-built storage with the option to expand it via a microSD card.

Oppo says that the smartphone has been optimised for games like Arena of Valor and PUBG Mobile. On the software front, Oppo R17 Pro runs on ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

In the photography department, Oppo R17 Pro sports dual 12-megapixel and 20-megapixel cameras with LED flash, and OIS. It also offers ‘Ultra Night Mode’ for low-light photography. Up front, it houses a 25-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options on the Oppo R17 Pro include dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE, and NFC.

