Oppo R17 Pro with SuperVooc flash charge to launch in India today: Price, specifications, features

Oppo R17 Pro will launch in India today. The smartphone comes with 6.4-inch notched display and 12-megapixel and 20-megapixel rear cameras. Check out complete specifications of Oppo R17 Pro.

tech Updated: Dec 04, 2018 10:01 IST
Kul Bhushan
Kul Bhushan
Hindustan Times
SuperVooc Flash charge is said to deliver 40% charge in just 10 minutes. (Oppo )

Oppo R17 Pro, considered to be the reference phone for OnePlus 6T, will launch in India on Tuesday. The phone went up for pre-order in India on Monday.

Oppo R17 Pro: Full specifications

Design: Oppo R17 Pro comes with a premium design featuring Radiant Mist casing with fog lighting and 3D misted glass. The phone uses surface-etching techniques to deliver better grip. It has a waterdrop notch on the front, similar to OnePlus 6T.

Display: Oppo R170 Pro has a large 6.4-inch display with 2340 by 1080 pixels resolution and 16 million colours.

Camera: The latest Oppo smartphone comes with 12-megapixel and 20-megapixel rear cameras. On the front it has 25-megapixel selfie camera.

SoC, RAM, Storage: The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor with Adreno 616 for graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of built-in storage.

Battery: Oppo R17 Pro houses a smaller 1,850mAh battery but with SuperVooc Flash charge which is said to deliver 40% charge in just 10 minutes.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 10:00 IST

