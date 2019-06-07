Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, Oppo Reno goes on sale: Price, specifications

Oppo’s latest smartphone series is now available for sale in India. Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom phones can be purchased starting today via online and offline channels.

Oppo Reno comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and is priced at Rs 32,990. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom comes in two storage variants of 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB priced at Rs 39,990 and Rs 49,990 respectively. These smartphones are available with offers like 10% discount on EMI transactions for HDFC customers.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display, in-display fingerprint sensor, and Snapdragon 855 chipset. The smartphone sports a 48-megapixel camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens and 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. It supports 10x hybrid zoom.

Other than this, Oppo Reno series is known for its unique popup camera mechanism called ‘Shark Fin’ camera. The popup selfie camera is wedge-shaped unlike the square-shaped ones seen on other phones.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is fuelled by a 4,065mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging. It comes with support for NFC and Dolby Atmos audio. On the software front, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom runs ColorOS 6.0 based Android 9 Pie.

The regular Oppo Reno features a smaller 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 3,765mAh battery. It also supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging. Oppo Reno has a dual-camera setup of 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors.

