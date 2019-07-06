Oppo Reno 10x Zoom review: A better deal than OnePlus 7 Pro?

Brand: Oppo

Product name: Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Key specifications: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 48-megapixel rear camera, 10x hybrid zoom, 4,065mAh battery

Price: Rs 39,990 (Base model)

Rating:4/5

Oppo made headlines last year with its sliding camera phone, Find X. Oppo Find X, however, failed to impress the critics. This year, the Chinese company is back with a new ‘Oppo Reno 10x Zoom’ which also has a unique motorised camera.

The phone’s got a beautiful design, great cameras and one of the fastest charging technologies. But can the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom be a top choice among other contenders including the OnePlus 7 Pro? Let’s find out in our review.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is one stylish phone with intricate design elements. The rear panel’s sleek finish with no camera bumps and in a beautiful ‘Ocean Green’ colour gives a distinct yet subtle look to the phone. As pretty as the phone looks, it’s also very slippery at times. The phone is also slightly bulky but it isn’t inconveniently heavy like the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom has a true fullscreen 6.65-inch AMOLED display which is great with vivid colours. The smartphone does look like a twin of OnePlus 7 Pro but its display is a big differentiator with no support for HDR and 90Hz refresh rate.

Oppo Reno 10x zoom is one of the most good looking premium phones ( HT Photo )

The highlight of the phone is its unique motorised selfie camera. Pop-up selfie cameras are a thing now and are already changing with different designs. Smartphones like Asus 6z and Samsung Galaxy A80 have already gone ahead with flip cameras. The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is no different with a wedge-shaped selfie camera. Oppo calls it the ‘shark fin camera’ and yes it pops out like a shark’s fin when the selfie camera is turned on.

Other than its unique design, there’s nothing different with this shark fin camera. One weird thing though is the flash is on the selfie camera. So if you turn on flash with the rear cameras, the shark fin camera pops up.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom delivers sharper and vivid colours ( HT Photo )

In terms of camera performance, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom helps you take great selfies. Yes, the beautify effect can be annoying but you can always turn that off. At the rear, the phone houses triple cameras. Photos taken in good lighting conditions turned out nice with good colour balance. The phone did pretty well even in scenarios with different lighting conditions. Night mode on Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is impressive. It is auto turned on when the phone detects low light scene.

Lowlight shots are equally good. Most phones struggle to handle light sources in such condition. ( HT Photo )

The main selling point of the camera here is the 10x telephoto zoom. This feature works really well with photos offering good clarity and details. The smartphone also has a wide-angle lens.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset. There’s no compromise on performance here. You can carry out regular tasks with ease. The phone doesn’t heat up either on prolonged use like streaming content or gaming. The battery life of Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is really good. It lasts well over a day including standby mode. Adding to this is the crazy fast VOOC charging which truly lives up to its claims.

Verdict

If you’re looking for an affordable premium smartphone, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is a great choice. Yes, OnePlus 7 Pro is there as well but Oppo Reno 10x Zoom delivers almost everything and at a much cheaper price.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 11:03 IST