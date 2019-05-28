Oppo Reno 10x Zoom smartphone launched in India: Price, specifications

Oppo on Tuesday launched its new flagship smartphone ‘Reno’ in India. Oppo Reno comes with 10x Zoom, a full-screen display, and a unique pop-up selfie camera.

Oppo Reno is popularly known for its 10x hybrid zoom support, along with a different pop-up camera mechanism. The pop-up camera on Oppo Reno is wedge-shaped which the company calls ‘shark fin’ design. Oppo also launched the affordable variant in the series which is simply known as ‘Oppo Reno’.

The high-end variant is called Oppo Reno 10X Zoom and it is priced at Rs 49,990 for the 8GB+256GB variant. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom also comes with 128GB of storage which will retail at Rs 39,990. The regular Oppo Reno is priced at Rs 32,990.

Oppo Reno series can be pre-ordered starting today. The first sale for both the phones will take place on June 7.

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom specifications

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 6 layered on top. The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens and 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor. There’s a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone houses a 4,065mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging. It also comes with NFC support and Dolby Atmos audio. On the software front, Oppo Reno 10X Zoom runs ColorOS 6.0 based Android Pie.

Oppo Reno specifications

This smartphone has a smaller 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display but with the same notch-less design. It runs on the Snapdragon 710 processor paired with a 3,765mAh battery. Oppo Reno also comes with the same VOOC 3.0 fast charging, and ColorOS 6.0. In terms of memory, Oppo Reno packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

In the camera department, Oppo Reno sports dual rear 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. This version of the Oppo Reno lacks the telephoto zoom lens.

First Published: May 28, 2019 14:24 IST