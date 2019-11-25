Oppo Reno 2, F11 Pro, more up with big discounts on Amazon’s Fab Phones Fest

tech

Amazon India will host Fab Phones Fest on its platform from November 26. During the four-day sale, Oppo is offering massive discounts on select handsets. Customers will get 10% cashback up to Rs. 500 on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards. There’s also a 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card. Let’s take a look at the top offers and deals.

Oppo Reno 10x zoom: This phone will be available for Rs 39,990, down from the original listing of Rs 55,990. You can also buy the phone with EMIs which start at Rs 4,443 per month. Some of the top features of Oppo Reno 10x zoom include Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and 60x digital zoom.

Oppo Reno 2z: You can get this phone on Amazon Fab Phones Fest for Rs 27,990. You can get an extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange. Key features of Oppo Reno 2z include 48-megapixel quad-camera with zoom, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Oppo Reno 2F: The smartphone will be available for Rs 23,990. With exchange, you can get up to Rs 2,500 extra off. Reno 2F comes with Ultra Night Mode 3.0 and 6.5-inch display.

Oppo Reno 2: The quad-cam phone with 20x zoom will be available for Rs 36,990. You can get up to Rs 3,500 extra off on exchange. The phone also comes with shark-fin like pop-up camera module.

Oppo A5S: This budget phone will be part of Amazon Fab Phones Fest with a price tag of Rs 8,990. The phone is also available with Rs 1,500 off on exchange. The phone comes with 4,230mAh battery.

Oppo F11 Pro: The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will go on sale for Rs 19,990. You can also get Rs 3,000 extra off on exchange. Oppo F11 will be available for Rs 16,990 and is also eligible for extra Rs 2,500 off.

Other Oppo phones: You can get Oppo A7 for Rs 9,990 while Oppo A9 2020 will be listed for Rs 15,990. Oppo A5 2020 will be available for Rs 13,990. All these phones are eligible for additional off on exchange and no cost EMI up to six months.

