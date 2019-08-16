e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 16, 2019

Oppo Reno 2 India launch date revealed: Expected specs, features and more

Oppo Reno 2 series will feature quad-camera setup and up to 20x zoom.

tech Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:48 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Oppo Reno 2 series phones to launch in India on August 28
Oppo Reno 2 series phones to launch in India on August 28 (HT Photo)
         

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has announced that it will launch Reno 2 smartphones in India on August 28. The manufacturer has also confirmed a few details like quad-camera setup at the back.

The upcoming smartphones would be equipped with a whopping 20X zoom. In addition, the device would retain the shark fin selfie camera which was initially introduced with the original Oppo Reno that launched earlier this year.

The company is expected to introduce two smartphones in the Reno 2 series including a standard version of Reno 2 and Reno 20X Zoom.

Reports indicate that Reno 2 would come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and full-view display like its predecessor. It is expected to pack a 4,065mAh battery and support VOOC fast charging.

 

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 17:48 IST

tags
more from tech
top news
    trending topics
    KashmirSri Lanka vs New ZealandAtal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversaryArticle 370India cricket team coachMission Mangal box office collection
    don't miss