Oppo Reno 2 India launch date revealed: Expected specs, features and more

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:48 IST

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has announced that it will launch Reno 2 smartphones in India on August 28. The manufacturer has also confirmed a few details like quad-camera setup at the back.

The upcoming smartphones would be equipped with a whopping 20X zoom. In addition, the device would retain the shark fin selfie camera which was initially introduced with the original Oppo Reno that launched earlier this year.

The company is expected to introduce two smartphones in the Reno 2 series including a standard version of Reno 2 and Reno 20X Zoom.

Reports indicate that Reno 2 would come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and full-view display like its predecessor. It is expected to pack a 4,065mAh battery and support VOOC fast charging.

