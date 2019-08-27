Oppo Reno 2 India launch: Expected specifications, features, and more

tech

Oppo Reno 2 is set to launch in India on August 28. This will be the second smartphone under Oppo’s new Reno series which launched in India in May this year. Ahead of the official launch, Oppo has revealed key features of the Reno 2 phone.

Oppo Reno 2 will offer 20x zoom camera, an upgrade from Reno’s 10x zoom. The company has confirmed Oppo Reno 2 will offer 5x hybrid zoom and up to 20x digital zoom. The camera setup is also promised to offer “ultra steady mode” and “ultra dark mode” for lowlight photography. Oppo Reno 2 will come with as many as four rear cameras.

Other confirmed features of Oppo Reno 2 include fin-like pop-up selfie camera, rear-facing fingerprint sensor, and a notchless display on the front.

Oppo Reno 2 will reportedly feature a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with 500 nits brightness. The smartphone will come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. The quad-camera setup configuration will be 48-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor. The smartphone is likely to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor.

