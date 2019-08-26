Oppo Reno 2 specifications revealed ahead of launch

tech

Oppo is slated to launch the second edition of its flagship Reno series in India. Oppo Reno 2 will be launched in India on August 28. This will be the first unveiling of the Oppo Reno 2 series with a China launch scheduled for September 10.

Oppo has been teasing its new smartphone series ahead of the official launch. The highlight of Oppo Reno 2 will be its 20x digital zoom support. It will also offer 5x hybrid zoom and a quad-camera setup on the rear. Oppo has also teased steady mode for videos on the Reno 2. The smartphone will be equipped to shoot steady videos.

For low-light photography, Oppo Reno 2 will offer ‘Ultra Dark Mode’. The smartphone promises good photos “even in extreme low light” with this feature.

Design wise, Oppo Reno 2 sports the same look as the first Oppo Reno. There’s a bezel-less display up front with no notch or punch-hole camera. Oppo Reno 2 also houses the ‘shark fin camera’ which slides up for selfies. Colour options for the Oppo Reno 2 include ‘Ocean Blue’ and ‘Luminous Black’.

Oppo Reno 2 specifications

In terms of specifications, Oppo Reno 2 features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 layered on top. Like Oppo Reno, this phone will also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, Oppo Reno 2 will be powered by Snapdragon 730G processor which is Qualcomm’s gaming chipset. The smartphone will pack 8GB of RAM and 256GB built-in storage.

Oppo has also confirmed the Reno 2 will pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0. It will also house a USB Type-C port.

According to a 91mobiles report, Oppo could launch three phones - Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z and Reno 2F. The report suggests that Oppo Reno 2Z and Reno 2F will also sport a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera.

