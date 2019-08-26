Oppo Reno 2 specifications revealed ahead of launch
Oppo Reno 2 smartphone will launch in India on August 29. The company has announced the smartphone's specifications ahead of the launch. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Oppo Reno 2. Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:36 IST
Oppo is slated to launch the second edition of its flagship Reno series in India. Oppo Reno 2 will be launched in India on August 28. This will be the first unveiling of the Oppo Reno 2 series with a China launch scheduled for September 10.
Oppo has been teasing its new smartphone series ahead of the official launch. The highlight of Oppo Reno 2 will be its 20x digital zoom support. It will also offer 5x hybrid zoom and a quad-camera setup on the rear. Oppo has also teased steady mode for videos on the Reno 2. The smartphone will be equipped to shoot steady videos.
For low-light photography, Oppo Reno 2 will offer ‘Ultra Dark Mode’. The smartphone promises good photos “even in extreme low light” with this feature.
#OPPOReno2 #Quadcam with #20xZoom. See Clear, with #UltraDarkMode and unveil the wonder in darkness. Coming first to India on 28.08.2019— OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) August 24, 2019
Know more: https://t.co/k2Q7W98FD9 pic.twitter.com/EiP50W5MOe
Design wise, Oppo Reno 2 sports the same look as the first Oppo Reno. There’s a bezel-less display up front with no notch or punch-hole camera. Oppo Reno 2 also houses the ‘shark fin camera’ which slides up for selfies. Colour options for the Oppo Reno 2 include ‘Ocean Blue’ and ‘Luminous Black’.
Oppo Reno 2 specifications
In terms of specifications, Oppo Reno 2 features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 layered on top. Like Oppo Reno, this phone will also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, Oppo Reno 2 will be powered by Snapdragon 730G processor which is Qualcomm’s gaming chipset. The smartphone will pack 8GB of RAM and 256GB built-in storage.
Oppo has also confirmed the Reno 2 will pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0. It will also house a USB Type-C port.
According to a 91mobiles report, Oppo could launch three phones - Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z and Reno 2F. The report suggests that Oppo Reno 2Z and Reno 2F will also sport a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera.
First Published: Aug 26, 2019 14:36 IST