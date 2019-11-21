e-paper
Oppo Reno 3 is coming soon: ColorOS 7, dual-mode 5G, other important features

Oppo Reno 3 is scheduled to arrive next month. Here’s what we know about the Reno 2 successor.

tech Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:25 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Oppo Reno 3 coming next month
Oppo Reno 3 coming next month(HT Photo)
         

Oppo Reno 3 series is confirmed. Scheduled to launch in December this year, Oppo Reno 3 will replace the current Reno 2 series which includes premium and high-end mid-range smartphones. Ahead of the official release, key details of the Oppo Reno 3 have emerged online. Let’s take a look.

5G: Oppo Reno 3 will join the growing list of smartphones to come with 5G support out-of-the-box. Considering China has joined the 5G race, Reno 3 will help Oppo capitalise on the early adopters. According to reports, Oppo Reno 3’s 5G will stand out with dual-mode 5G support. This essentially means Oppo Reno 3 will support both NSA and SA radio standards for 5G.

ColorOS 7: Another highlight of Oppo Reno 3 is going to be the latest software. The company has just announced ColorOS 7 which comes with major UI changes and system improvements under the hood. The latest software also brings system-wide dark mode as well along with other visual updates like new wallpapers and animations. You can read about ColorOS 7 in detail here.

Oppo Reno 3’s official teaser
Oppo Reno 3’s official teaser ( Oppo )

Leaked specifications: According to reports, Oppo Reno 3 will come with a quad-camera setup, as seen on recent Realme and Xiaomi (Redmi Note 8 Pro). The Reno 3 smartphone is said to come with 60-megapixel primary camera sensor, 8-megapixel, 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel. The phone will offer a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Oppo Reno 3 will also take on the likes of Google Pixel 4 with 90HZ refresh rate in a 6.5-inch full HD+ display. Other rumoured features of Reno 3 include Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and 4,500mAh battery.

Expected price: Oppo Reno 3 base model is expected to cost CNY 3,299 which is Rs 33,000 approximately after currency conversion. The top-end model is said to be priced at CNY 3,599 (Rs 36,400 approximately).

