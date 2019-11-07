Oppo Reno 3 is coming soon: Full specifications, features and price already revealed

tech

Oppo is said to be working on a new smartphone with flagship-level specifications. Dubbed as Reno 3, key specifications of the phone have already leaked online. The new Oppo phone will succeed the Reno 2 series which launched in India recently.

According to reports, Oppo Reno 3 will come with as many as four rear cameras including the 60-megapixel sensor. Other three sensors on the phone are rumoured to be 8-megapixel, 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel. As seen in the Reno 2 series, the camera sensors will be packed in a fin-like module. For selfies, it’s said to offer a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Oppo Reno 3’s biggest highlight is going to be the display. Rumoured to come with 90Hz display, it will be take on the likes of Google Pixel 4. The smartphone will reportedly come with a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED panel. It will also support in-screen fingerprint reader.

For performance, Oppo Reno 3 will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB built-in storage. The phone will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 30W VOOC fast charging technology. Oppo Reno 3 global version could also come with 5G.

Oppo Reno 3 Price

According to reports, Oppo Reno 3 base model will cost CNY 3,299 which is Rs 33,000 approximately after currency conversion.

The top-end model will be priced at CNY 3,599 (Rs 36,400 approximately).

