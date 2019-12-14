Oppo Reno 3: MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G chipset confirmed

tech

Oppo is slated to launch its latest Reno series on December 26. Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro 5G and Enco Free wireless earbuds are the upcoming products from Oppo. The company has been teasing the new Reno phones revealing key details. It is now confirmed that the Oppo Reno 3 will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000L 5G chipset.

The unannounced MediaTek chipset has been listed on the official teaser page for Oppo Reno 3. More details of the chipset are expected to be announced at the launch event on December 26. Oppo Reno 3 is so far confirmed to house a 4,025mAh battery and it will come with 5G support. The smartphone will feature a notched display and it will be available in four colour options with a gradient finish.

As for Oppo Reno 3 Pro, the smartphone will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset which comes embedded with a 5G chip. The smartphone will also pack a 4,025mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 fast charging support. Oppo Reno 3 Pro will also support dual-mode 5G.

The premium model of the two, Oppo Reno 3 Pro will feature a punch-hole display and it will be 7.7 mm thin. Both phones have been confirmed to launch with ColorOS 7.0 out-of-the-box. Oppo’s wireless earbuds will also debut alongside the new Reno phones. Oppo Enco Free wireless earbuds come in white, black and pink colours and feature a design similar to Huawei Free Buds 2.