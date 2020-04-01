Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G to come with new specifications, Geekbench listing reveals

tech

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 18:52 IST

Oppo is working on a 5G version of its Reno 3 Pro smartphone. Conveniently dubbed as Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G, key specifications of the phone have leaked online.

According to GSMArena, Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G will come with a larger 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will have an octa-core processor. It’s expected to have a 48-megapixel camera sensor and will include optical image stabilisation.

A Geekbench listing reveals Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G will have 12GB of RAM. The phone scored 609 points in single core test and 1802 in multi core test on Geekbench.

Oppo launched Reno 3 Pro in India in March for a starting price of Rs 29,990.

The phone comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on MediaTek Helio P95 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro has as many as four rear cameras including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, and 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The phone can deliver 108-megapixel images using multi-frame composition solution. On the front, it has 44-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual punch-hole cameras.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro is powered by a 4,025mAh battery with 30W Vooc Flash Charge 4.0. Other features of the phone include USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.1, and Android 10-based ColorOS 7 operating system. It also has in-screen fingerprint sensor.