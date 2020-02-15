e-paper
Oppo Reno 3 Pro India launch set for March 2

Oppo Reno 3 Pro features a dual punch-hole selfie camera with a 44-megapixel sensor.

tech Updated: Feb 15, 2020 14:25 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Oppo Reno 3 Pro was first launched in China.
Oppo Reno 3 Pro was first launched in China.(Oppo)
         

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo on Friday announced that its much talked about Reno 3 Pro will be launched in India on March 2. The company confirmed the launch date via an official tweet and it has also created a landing page for the device in India.

On the landing page, Oppo touts that Reno 3 Pro is the world’s first phone to sport a 44MP dual punch-hole camera. The smartphone was recently spotted on Amazon India and Flipkart, meaning it will be available for purchase via both the e-commerce sites.

To recall, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro variant was launched in China back in December last year.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro has a 6.5-inch OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch hole for the selfie camera. The panel has a 180Hz touch detection rate for less lag and better gaming. It also comes with 100 per cent DCI-P3 coverage and HDR10+ support.

The mightier Pro version features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset while the Reno 3 is the first smartphone to sport MediaTek’s new Dimensity 1000L system on chip (SoC).

The Reno 3 Pro comes with 4,025mAh batteries with 30W VOOC 4.0 support.

It goes from 0 to 50 per cent in 20 minutes, and 0 to 70 per cent in half an hour. Oppo is so confident the battery will take the beating of the 5G networks, it advertises the phone as 5G experience, 4G battery life.

Priorities, tasks on menu during Arvind Kejriwal's dinner for ministers
'Grave consequences': Sena after US removes India from developing countries' list
'We're honouring them': Sisodia on criticism over oath-taking invitation to teachers
'Don't interfere': India to Turkish Prez Erdogan after Kashmir comment
PAN card, Aadhar link deadline is closing in: All you need to know
Man proposes to partner on V-day inside newly inaugurated Kolkata metro
'He's street-smart': Akhtar names India player who should never be dropped
Impact of domestic cricket surfaces after Pujara stands tall on green pitch
