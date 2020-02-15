Oppo Reno 3 Pro India launch set for March 2

tech

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo on Friday announced that its much talked about Reno 3 Pro will be launched in India on March 2. The company confirmed the launch date via an official tweet and it has also created a landing page for the device in India.

On the landing page, Oppo touts that Reno 3 Pro is the world’s first phone to sport a 44MP dual punch-hole camera. The smartphone was recently spotted on Amazon India and Flipkart, meaning it will be available for purchase via both the e-commerce sites.

To recall, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro variant was launched in China back in December last year.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro has a 6.5-inch OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch hole for the selfie camera. The panel has a 180Hz touch detection rate for less lag and better gaming. It also comes with 100 per cent DCI-P3 coverage and HDR10+ support.

The mightier Pro version features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset while the Reno 3 is the first smartphone to sport MediaTek’s new Dimensity 1000L system on chip (SoC).

The Reno 3 Pro comes with 4,025mAh batteries with 30W VOOC 4.0 support.

It goes from 0 to 50 per cent in 20 minutes, and 0 to 70 per cent in half an hour. Oppo is so confident the battery will take the beating of the 5G networks, it advertises the phone as 5G experience, 4G battery life.