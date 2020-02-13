Oppo Reno 3 Pro India launch soon; Amazon, Flipkart listings reveal key camera features

tech

Oppo is going to soon expand its Reno lineup in India. The next smartphone in the series is ‘Oppo Reno 3 Pro’. We still don’t have a launch date yet, but the phone is already being teased by Amazon India and Flipkart. The two e-commerce platforms have setup a dedicated page where customers register for ‘notify me’ to get the latest updates about the phone.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro listings on Amazon India and Flipkart confirm a few features of the upcoming smartphone. For instance, the smartphone will have dual punch-hole cameras on the front. The cameras also support “Dual Lens Bokeh.” A render cutout shows the phone has ultra slim bezels on the sides.

It is worth noting that Oppo Reno 3 Pro has already launched in China. The Indian version is going to come with 4G support, unlike the China counterpart that has 5G connectivity. Oppo Reno 3 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, but the India model is likely to have a different chipset.

According to reports, Oppo Reno 3 Pro will have a combination of 44-megapixel primary and 2-megapixel secondary cameras on the front. The rear panel will house as many as four cameras including a 48-megapixel camera. Other three sensors are rumoured to be 2-megapixel, 13-megapixel, and 8-megapixel sensors. These sensors will cover telephoto, and wide-angle.

Other specifications of Oppo Reno 3 Pro include a 6.5-inch AMOLED display which will also support fingerprint. It’s said to have up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, and 4,025mAh battery.