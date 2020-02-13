e-paper
Home / Tech / Oppo Reno 3 Pro India launch soon; Amazon, Flipkart listings reveal key camera features

Oppo Reno 3 Pro India launch soon; Amazon, Flipkart listings reveal key camera features

Oppo Reno 3 Pro is coming to India soon. The upcoming smartphone will have two cameras on the front.

tech Updated: Feb 13, 2020 14:22 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Oppo Reno 3 Pro is coming to India soon
Oppo Reno 3 Pro is coming to India soon(Oppo )
         

Oppo is going to soon expand its Reno lineup in India. The next smartphone in the series is ‘Oppo Reno 3 Pro’. We still don’t have a launch date yet, but the phone is already being teased by Amazon India and Flipkart. The two e-commerce platforms have setup a dedicated page where customers register for ‘notify me’ to get the latest updates about the phone.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro listings on Amazon India and Flipkart confirm a few features of the upcoming smartphone. For instance, the smartphone will have dual punch-hole cameras on the front. The cameras also support “Dual Lens Bokeh.” A render cutout shows the phone has ultra slim bezels on the sides.

It is worth noting that Oppo Reno 3 Pro has already launched in China. The Indian version is going to come with 4G support, unlike the China counterpart that has 5G connectivity. Oppo Reno 3 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, but the India model is likely to have a different chipset.

According to reports, Oppo Reno 3 Pro will have a combination of 44-megapixel primary and 2-megapixel secondary cameras on the front. The rear panel will house as many as four cameras including a 48-megapixel camera. Other three sensors are rumoured to be 2-megapixel, 13-megapixel, and 8-megapixel sensors. These sensors will cover telephoto, and wide-angle.

Other specifications of Oppo Reno 3 Pro include a 6.5-inch AMOLED display which will also support fingerprint. It’s said to have up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, and 4,025mAh battery.

Covid-19: 254 die in a day in China, ‘war time’ measures put in place
Fire breaks out at a factory in Delhi’s Mundka, 26 fire engines at spot
Panchayat polls to be held in J-K, first since Article 370 scrapped
Disquiet in BJP after defeat in Delhi polls, but all back nationalism plank
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Angrezi Medium trailer: This is Irrfan we have all been waiting for
New Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 launched. Check price here
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
