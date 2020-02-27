e-paper
Oppo Reno 3 Pro India pre-orders begin via Flipkart, Amazon: Check offers, key features

OPPO Reno3 Pro, touted as the world’s first 44MP+2MP dual punch hole camera phone, is now up for pre-orders in India.

tech Updated: Feb 27, 2020 12:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Oppo Reno 3 Pro India pre-orders begin
Oppo Reno 3 Pro India pre-orders begin (Oppo )
         

Oppo on Thursday announced it has begun taking pre-orders for Reno 3 Pro. The smartphone is scheduled to go on sale in India on March 2. Interested customers can pre-order Oppo’s new flagship phone from Flipkart, Amazon and offline retail stores.

Oppo has also announced some schemes and offers on the new smartphone. Customers who purchase the Reno 3 Pro will be eligible a 10% cashback via HDFC Bank Debit/Credit Card EMI, ICICI Bank Credit/Debit Card EMI, RBL Bank Credit Card EMI, YES Bank credit card EMI and consumer loans.

Oppo hasn’t yet disclosed the official price of the Reno 3 Pro.

Ahead of the official release, Oppo has confirmed a few important features of the phone. The main highlight is the camera configuration. It has 44-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual punch-hole cameras.

On the back, Oppo Reno 3 Pro boasts of a quad-camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel sensor. “The powerful 64MP Ultra-clear primary camera allows users to capture picture with a wider zoom range to capture details in high clarity. Also, Reno3 produces images of up to 108-megapixels. Through a multi-frame composition solution, the camera can interpolate low pixels to high-resolution pixels to deliver pictures that showcase the minutest of details with retina-level 108-megapixel clearness,” the company said in a release.

Oppo Reno3 Pro runs on a 4,025mAh battery coupled with the new 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0.

