Oppo Reno 3 Pro launched in India, price starts at Rs 29,990: Check specs, features

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 13:45 IST

Oppo on Monday announced the launch of Reno 3 series in India. Oppo Reno 3 Pro 8GB, 128GB variant is priced at Rs 29,990. The 8GB, 256GB model is priced at Rs 32,990. The first sale will be held on March 6. The 256GB model will be available later. The pre-booking has begun starting today.

Oppo has also introduced some schemes and offers on the new smartphone. Customers who purchase the Reno 3 Pro will be eligible a 10% cashback via HDFC Bank Debit/Credit Card EMI, ICICI Bank Credit/Debit Card EMI, RBL Bank Credit Card EMI, YES Bank credit card EMI and consumer loans.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro comes in Auroral Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White colour options.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro specifications

Oppo Reno 3 Pro features a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The screen supports 90Hz refresh rate and in-screen fingerprint reader. It runs on MediaTek Helio P95 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Oppo Reno 3 premium phone launched in India ( HT Photo )

Oppo Reno 3 Pro has four rear cameras including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, and 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The cameras also support “Dual Lens Bokeh.” Also, Reno3 produces images of up to 108-megapixels (using multi-frame composition solution). On the front, it has a 44-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual punch-hole cameras.

It’s powered by a 4,025mAh battery with 30W Vooc Flash Charge 4.0. The smartphone comes with USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.1 and more. It comes with Dolby Atmos for enhanced audio experience. The phone supports full HD resolution for Netflix streaming. It runs on Android 10-based ColorOS7 operating system.

Oppo headphones

Oppo announced the launched of Enco Free wireless headphones in India. The truly wireless headphones come with 13.4mm ultra-dynamic speakers, dual magnetic circuit, and TPU sound-enhancing diaphragm.

“Aiming to improve the clarity of voice transmission during calls, OPPO has incorporated dual- microphone beam-forming and a deep learning–based AI noise reduction algorithm into these headphones. This technology can distinguish users’ voice and transmit it clearly, while blocking out all other surrounding noise. The headphones are compatible with almost every smartphone currently in the market and are available in White, Black and Pink,” said the company in a release.