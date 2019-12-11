Oppo Reno 3 Pro, Reno 3 and Enco Free wireless earbuds to launch on December 26

tech

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 15:42 IST

Oppo is slated to launch new products at its event in China on December 26. Oppo Reno 3 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro smartphones will make its debut as well as the Oppo Enco Free true wireless earbuds.

Oppo Reno 3 launch date was officially announced on Weibo. The company has in the past few weeks teased its upcoming smartphones and confirmed some of its specifications as well. Oppo Reno 3 Pro will come with 5G support, house a 4,025mAh battery and it will be 7.7mm thick.

The smartphone will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset which comes embedded with a 5G chip. This would make it the second mid-range 5G phone with this chipset after the Xiaomi Redmi K30. Oppo Reno 3 Pro will also support dual-mode 5G.

In answer to some comments - OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G has a 4025mAh battery, matching users needs of power and speed even with it's thickness of 7.7mm. 🤓 — Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) November 29, 2019

Oppo Reno 3 and its pro version have also been confirmed to launch with ColorOS 7 out-of-the-box. In terms of design, Oppo Reno 3 Pro will feature curved display with a punch-hole camera on top. The regular Reno 3 model will have a notch on its display. At the rear, both phones will house a quad camera setup. Among the two, Oppo Reno 3 Pro is expected to offer a 48-megapixel quad camera and a 32-megapixel front camera.

Joining the two phones will be Oppo’s first true wireless earbuds called the “Oppo Enco Free”. These wireless earbuds look quite like the AirPods Pro and Huawei Free Buds 2. They come in three colour options of white, black and pink. Oppo’s launch event is scheduled to take place on December 26 and it will start at 12:30 pm IST.