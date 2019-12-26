e-paper
Dec 26, 2019
Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro launched in China: Check price, specifications, features

Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro launched in China: Check price, specifications, features

Oppo Reno 3 series has gone official Check out specifications and features of the new Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro.

Dec 26, 2019
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Oppo Reno 3 series launched
Oppo on Wednesday unveiled its latest flagship smartphone series, Oppo Reno 3. The new lineup features two phones, Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro. The two phones have launched in China and are likely to come to India very soon.

Riding on China’s growing 5G ecosystem, both Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro come with dual-mode 5G support. The new smartphones also bring incremental specifications and features upgrade over the predecessor, Reno 2 series.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Specifications

Oppo Reno 3 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. Protected Corning Gorilla Glass 5, Reno 3 Pro offers 90Hz screen refresh rate, similar to the recently launched Google Pixel 4 and Realme X2 Pro. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor with up to 12GB of RAM.

As leaked earlier, Oppo Reno 3 Pro sports four rear cameras with 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, and 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies, Reno 3 Pro has a 32-megapixel punch-hole front camera.

The smartphone is powered by a 4,025mAh battery with Vooc Flash Charge 4.0. Other key features of the phone include in-screen fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, and NFC.

Oppo has also launched a Oppo Reno 3 Pro Pantone Edition with Classic Blue colour design.

Oppo Reno 3 comes with a dewdrop notch on the front.

Oppo Reno 3 Specifications

Reno 3 comes with a 6.4-inch display with dewdrop-like notch on the front. The smartphone runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G processor with up to 12GB of RAM. It also has four rear cameras but with 60-megapixel primary sensor. It also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Reno 3 is powered by a 4,025mAh battery with Vooc Flash Charge 4.0 support.

Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro Price

Oppo Reno 3 Pro is available in China for a starting price of CNY 3,999 (Rs 40,000 approximately) while Reno 3 will be available for a starting price of CNY 3,999 (Rs 34,000 approximately).

