e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / Tech

Oppo Reno 3’s Pro model to come with 5G support, 90Hz display

Oppo Reno 3 series is set to launch soon. The key specifications of the Pro model have already leaked.

tech Updated: Dec 15, 2019 17:59 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Beijing
Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G to come with 90Hz display
Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G to come with 90Hz display(Oppo )
         

The upcoming Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G would come with a curved edged screen with a punch hole in the top left corner. Besides, the smartphone’s screen would have a refresh rate of 90Hz, according to its promo.

The Reno3 Pro 5G will be joined by a non-5G variant as well as the vanilla Reno3 and its 5G version.

The Chinese handset maker has already revealed the designs of these models, and now the company has confirmed they will come in four colours -- Misty White, Moon Night Black, Blue Starry Night, and Sunrise Impression (machine translated from Chinese), GSMArena reported on Saturday.

The handset maker has already confirmed that the Reno3 will pack in a 4,035 mAh battery, which is 10mAh bigger than the battery on the Pro variant.

Both the models will support the company’s proprietary VOOC 4.0 fast charging support.

The listing of the non-Pro model further reveals that it will be 7.96mm thick and weigh 181 grams, which makes it 10 grams heavier and 0.26mm thicker than the Pro variant, the report added.

tags
top news
Buses torched as protesters clash with police in Delhi over citizenship law
Buses torched as protesters clash with police in Delhi over citizenship law
‘1000% the right decision’: PM Modi hails Citizenship Act at Jharkhand rally
‘1000% the right decision’: PM Modi hails Citizenship Act at Jharkhand rally
1st ODI LIVE: India gives West Indies a target of 289 runs
1st ODI LIVE: India gives West Indies a target of 289 runs
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
From Indo-Pak to Chindia and back to Indo-Pak, writes Ramachandra Guha
From Indo-Pak to Chindia and back to Indo-Pak, writes Ramachandra Guha
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech