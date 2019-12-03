Oppo Reno 3 to launch soon: 5G, 4025mAh battery, other key features revealed

tech

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 16:28 IST

Oppo’s Reno 3 series is coming soon. Ahead of the official release, Oppo has already revealed a few important features of the Reno 2 successor. Recently, Oppo Vice President Shen Yiren teased some more information about the Oppo Reno 3. While he didn’t exactly reveal anything new, what he put out does confirm older leaks.

In a Weibo post, Yiren revealed that the phone’s weight is rated as 17_g while reiterating the chassis specs and the battery size. The latest update comes after he confirmed that the upcoming Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G would have a 4,025 mAh battery and would be 7.7mm thick.

In answer to some comments - OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G has a 4025mAh battery, matching users needs of power and speed even with it's thickness of 7.7mm. 🤓 — Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) November 29, 2019

Oppo Reno 3: Expected specifications

The smartphone is likely to come with fast charging support and should be a dual-mode 5G with the Snapdragon 735 5G chipset. The Reno 3 will also be the first device to ship with the latest ColorOS 7 out-of-the-box.

Oppo Reno 3 is expected to house a 32-megapixel front camera in a punch-hole display along with a quad-camera setup on the back with a 60-megapixel primary shooter. The smartphone is expected to come in 8GB/256GB configuration.

While there is no information about the launch date of the Reno 3 and the Reno 3 Pro yet, they are expected to hit shop shelves later this month. There is no news about the possible price of the phone either, but the Reno 3 is expected to be affordable, giving users a chance to acquire an affordable 5G device.