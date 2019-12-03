e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

Oppo Reno 3 to launch soon: 5G, 4025mAh battery, other key features revealed

Oppo is gearing up for its next flagship series, Reno 3. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming phone.

tech Updated: Dec 03, 2019 16:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Oppo Reno 3 series will succeed the present Reno 2 smartphones.
Oppo Reno 3 series will succeed the present Reno 2 smartphones. (Oppo)
         

Oppo’s Reno 3 series is coming soon. Ahead of the official release, Oppo has already revealed a few important features of the Reno 2 successor. Recently, Oppo Vice President Shen Yiren teased some more information about the Oppo Reno 3. While he didn’t exactly reveal anything new, what he put out does confirm older leaks.

In a Weibo post, Yiren revealed that the phone’s weight is rated as 17_g while reiterating the chassis specs and the battery size. The latest update comes after he confirmed that the upcoming Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G would have a 4,025 mAh battery and would be 7.7mm thick.

 

Oppo Reno 3: Expected specifications

The smartphone is likely to come with fast charging support and should be a dual-mode 5G with the Snapdragon 735 5G chipset. The Reno 3 will also be the first device to ship with the latest ColorOS 7 out-of-the-box.

Oppo Reno 3 is expected to house a 32-megapixel front camera in a punch-hole display along with a quad-camera setup on the back with a 60-megapixel primary shooter. The smartphone is expected to come in 8GB/256GB configuration.

While there is no information about the launch date of the Reno 3 and the Reno 3 Pro yet, they are expected to hit shop shelves later this month. There is no news about the possible price of the phone either, but the Reno 3 is expected to be affordable, giving users a chance to acquire an affordable 5G device.

tags
top news
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
BJP lawmakers get an earful from Rajnath Singh. It is PM Modi’s message
BJP lawmakers get an earful from Rajnath Singh. It is PM Modi’s message
‘BJP took hard decisions’: PM Modi talks of Art 370, Ayodhya in Jharkhand
‘BJP took hard decisions’: PM Modi talks of Art 370, Ayodhya in Jharkhand
‘I found a tiny dot’: Chennai techie explains how he spotted Vikram lander
‘I found a tiny dot’: Chennai techie explains how he spotted Vikram lander
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
Where are we safe?: Robert Vadra slams govt on breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s home
Where are we safe?: Robert Vadra slams govt on breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s home
HDFC Bank net banking, mobile banking app outage continues
HDFC Bank net banking, mobile banking app outage continues
‘Everyone knows of sexual abuse by priests’: Kerala nun pens autobiography
‘Everyone knows of sexual abuse by priests’: Kerala nun pens autobiography
trending topics
HDFC BankHTLS 2019PM ModiIPL 2020 auctionSSC CHSL 2019Vikram landerShankara Re ShankaraXiaomi Mi Credit

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech