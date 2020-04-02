e-paper
Home / Tech / Oppo Reno Ace 2 5G launch confirmed for April 13: Expected specs, features

Oppo Reno Ace 2 5G launch confirmed for April 13: Expected specs, features

Oppo Reno Ace 2 5G will launch in China on April 13. Here’s what to expect from the next flagship Oppo phone.

tech Updated: Apr 02, 2020 14:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Apart from Reno Ace 2 5G, Oppo is also working on a Reno 3 Pro 5G.
Apart from Reno Ace 2 5G, Oppo is also working on a Reno 3 Pro 5G.(HT Photo)
         

Oppo VP Brian Shen on Thursday confirmed the company’s long-awaited Reno Ace 2 5G will launch on April 13.

Reno Ace 2 has been leaked multiple times. According to recent leaks, Reno Ace 2 5G will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 support. The phone is expected to come in two RAM and storage variants – 8GB, 128GB and 12GB, 256GB.

Reno Ace 2 is said to come with a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole camera on the front. The phone will reportedly feature four rear cameras including a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. The phone will have a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Other expected features of the phone include dual battery with 1,955mAh capacity along with 65W wired charging support. The phone could come with 44W fast charging via wireless charging.

The Reno Ace 2 will succeed the Reno Ace which launched in October last year. The phone comes with Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. It has a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate.

Reno Ace has a quad-camera setup including 48-megapixel sensor, 13-megapixel sensor, 8-megapixel sensor, and 2-megapixel sensor. It’s powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

Apart from Reno Ace 2 5G, Oppo is also working on a Reno 3 Pro 5G. The phone is said to come with a larger 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The Reno 3 Pro 5G will reportedly feature an octa-core processor. The phone is said to have a 48-megapixel camera. Other expected features of the phone include up to 12GB of RAM.

