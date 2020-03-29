Oppo Reno Ace 2 full specs revealed ahead of launch

tech

Oppo Reno Ace 2 will launch in China next month. There’s no launch date announced as yet but Oppo’s VP Brian Shen confirmed the launch on Weibo. Oppo Reno Ace 2 has been showing up online with its specifications and features revealed.

The smartphone has been spotted on TENAA along with its full set of specifications. Oppo Reno Ace 2 has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and a punch-hole selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor. In terms of variants, there are two for the Reno 2 Ace with 8GB RAM plus 128GB storage, and 12GB RAM plus 256GB storage.

In the photography department, the Reno Ace 2 sports a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel sensor and dual 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel camera. The Reno Ace 2 is also said to come with 65W fast charging support and 40W wireless charging support. On the software front, it will run Android 10 out-of-the-box.

In terms of design, the Oppo Reno Ace 2 is seen with a circular camera module at the rear. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone will also come in three colour options of black, blue and purple.

The Oppo Reno Ace 2 will be an upgrade over the Reno Ace which made its debut last October. The smartphone comes with Snapdragon 855+ processor, 90Hz display, in-display fingerprint sensor and 65W fast charging support.