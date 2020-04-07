Oppo Reno Ace 2 spotted on AnTutu ahead of April 13 launch

tech

Oppo is set to launch Reno Ace 2 on April 13. Ahead of the leaks, the smartphone has been seen in multiple leaks. Now, Oppo Reno Ace 2 has made an appearance on AnTuTu site ahead of the official release.

Sporting PDHM00 model number, the upcoming Oppo Reno Ace 2 is seen running Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The smartphone bagged 560,217 points on the benchmarking site. The scores are on par for a flagship level phone if not better than other Snapdragon 865-powered phones.

According to older reports, Oppo Reno Ace 2 will come with a 6.5-inch display with an AMOLED panel and full HD+ resolution. The display will house a punch-hole cutout to house a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies. The display also supports an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Oppo Reno Ace 2 is rumoured to come with as many as four rear cameras featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Other expected sensors on the phone include an 8-megapixel sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. The setup seems like a combination of primary sensor, wide-angle sensor, macro and depth sensors.

According to reports, Oppo Reno Ace 2 will come in two RAM and storage combinations – 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. The phone is said to be powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. On the software front, it will run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.