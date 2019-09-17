OPPO Reno Ace launch date revealed: Expected specifications, features, and more

tech

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo on Monday confirmed that its next flagship product, ‘OPPO Reno Ace’, would be launched in China on October 10.

According to a recent Weibo post by the manufacturer, the device will have 65W fast-charging capabilities and it would be first smartphone to feature the world’s fastest fast charging technology, news portal GSMArena reported.

The device is also rumored to sport a 6.6inch FHD+ curved edge display with thin bezels with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 100 per cent screen space and one can expect a pop-up or an under-screen camera selfie shooter.

The device will be powered by Snapdragon 855+ chipset, 12GB RAM, 256GB onboard storage, a 4,000mAh battery and it supports 5G connectivity.

Other details about the smartphone’s specifications are currently under the wraps.

Meanwhile, Oppo launched its Oppo Reno2 series of smartphones in August which consists of Oppo Reno2, the Reno2 F and the Reno2 Z handsets.

