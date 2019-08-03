Oppo Reno new variant to launch in India this Diwali: Report

tech

Updated: Aug 03, 2019

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is likely to introduce the third model of its Reno smartphones in India prior to rolling out in other markets.

The new variant of Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is likely to be launched around the Diwali festival at nearly Rs 40,000, according to industry sources.

The company launched its Oppo Reno 10x Zoom and OPPO Reno smartphones in May. The Reno 10x Zoom comes with a 6.6-inch panoramic AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chip.

It has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor and 8-megapixel tertiary lens.

The Oppo Reno features a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with 93.1% screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 atop.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019