Oppo Reno phone hides selfie camera in wedge slider

We all want a perfect selfie camera, but thanks to the obsession with all-screen displays, we don’t like the sight of a front camera.

There came the unfavourable notches, followed by the hole punch standard, and now, Oppo wants to hide the selfie camera in a wedge on top of its upcoming Reno smartphone.

In the latest video spotted on Slashleaks, the upcoming Oppo Reno smartphone appears to feature an all-screen display while the front camera is tucked in a wedge-shaped slider that pops when you launch the front camera.

As for other specifications, the 11-second clip only showcases the blue colour variant. Previous leaks indicate Reno will be powered byQualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The smartphone will come with two storage variants of 6GB RAM plus 128GB storage and 8GB of RAM plus128GB/256GB default storage. On the software front, Oppo Reno will launch with Android 9 Pie.

