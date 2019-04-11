Oppo Reno with pop-out selfie camera, 10X Zoom launched: Price, specifications

After multiple leaks, Oppo has officially announced its next-gen flagship smartphone Reno. The Oppo Reno features the unusual wedge-shaped pop-out selfie camera and boasts a no-notch display.

Oppo Reno comes in two variants with one being the standard version and the other offering 10X Zoom. Oppo Reno starts at CNY 2,999 (Rs 30,900 approx.) for the normal version, while the 10X Zoom Edition of the smartphone has a starting price of CNY 3,999 (Rs 41,100 approx.).

In terms of specifications, Oppo Reno features a 6.4-inch OLED edge-to-edge display. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For photography, Oppo Reno sports a 48-megapixel camera along with a secondary ultra-wide camera.

The Reno 10X Zoom Edition boasts a 6.6-inch display with Corning’s Gorilla Glass 6 layered on top. This version of Oppo Reno runs on Snapdragon 855 processor. The smartphone sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, a 13-megapixel zoom setup and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera.

Both smartphones feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC, and VOOC 3.0 fast charging. On the software front, Oppo Reno runs on ColorOS 6.0.

With inputs from ANI.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 12:34 IST