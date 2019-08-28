Oppo Reno2, Reno2 Z and Reno2 F smartphones launched in India: Price, specifications

tech

Oppo Reno2 series made its debut in India with three new smartphones – Oppo Reno2, Reno2 Z and Reno2 F. All three phones offer a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup.

Oppo Reno2 is priced at Rs 36,990 and it will be available starting September 20. Oppo Reno2 Z will retail at Rs 29,990 starting September 6. As for the Oppo Reno2 F it will be available in November. Its price is yet to be revealed.

Oppo Reno2 carries the same design language as the first Oppo Reno series. There’s no presence of a notch or punch-hole camera on the display.For selfies there’s the shark fin camera and the regular pop-up camera. Oppo Reno2 series also flaunts the 3D curved glass design.

Oppo Reno2

Oppo Reno2 features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G processor. It will be available with 8GB RAM, 256GB built-in storage and in two colour options of ‘Ocean Blue’ and ‘Luminous Black’. The quad-camera setup on Oppo Reno2 features a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel mono lens.

Oppo Reno2 also supports 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom. It also comes with ultra dark mode, ultra steady video and bokeh effect. Like Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, the Oppo Reno2 also features a shark fin camera. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 charging support.

Oppo Reno2 Z

Oppo Reno2 Z has a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with MediaTek’s Helio P90 processor running under its hood. The smartphone offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. Oppo Reno2 also sports a quad-camera setup with the 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor.

It has an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel mono lens and 2-megapixel portrait lens. For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel pop-up camera with front video bokeh effect. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 charging support. On the software front, it runs Android Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top.

Oppo Reno2 F

Oppo Reno2 F shares almost the same set of specifications with the other phones in the series. Oppo Reno2 F comes with MediaTek’s Helio P70 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage.

It has the same camera setup as Oppo Reno2 Z except that the 48-megapixel image sensor isn’t specified for the Reno2 F. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery and runs ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box.

